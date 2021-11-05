ROR vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Royal Roma vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Italy Super Series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ROR vs JIB at Roma Cricket Ground, Guwahati: In an exciting battle of ECS T10 Italy Super Series tournament, Royal Roma will take on Jinnah Brescia at the Roma Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Italy Super Series ROR vs JIB match will start at 5 PM IST – November 5. Royal Roma have won only one out of six matches they have played so far. They tasted their first victory against Venezia by chasing down the target of 94-run target. On the other hand, Jinnah Brescia haven't done much wrong in this tournament. However, they have lost both matches against Kings XI and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming match. They have been placed at the 2nd position on the league table with 3 wins from six matches. Here is the ECS T10 Italy Super Series Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ROR vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ROR vs JIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, ROR vs JIB Probable XIs ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Roma vs Jinnah Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Italy Super Series.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Italy Super Series toss between Royal Roma and Jinnah Brescia will take place at 4.30 PM IST – November 5.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground.

ROR vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nisar Ahmed, Arif Muhammad

Batsmen – Zulqarnain Ali, Shahrukh Nawaz, Mubarak Hossain

All-rounders – Rajwinder Singh-I (C), Hasnat Ahmed (VC), Bejawada Phanindra

Bowlers – Rukhsar Ahmed, Reddy Vajrala, Muhammad Imran

ROR vs JIB Probable Playing XIs

Royal Roma: Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh (C), Mubarak Hossain (wk), Bejawada Phanindra, Reddy Vajrala, Muneeb Niazi, Zulgarnain Ali, Surajpal Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Amran Shahzad, Anil Kumar.

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahrukh Nawaz, Hasnat Ahmed, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Muhammad Imran, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sukhwinder Singh, Hamza Ishtiaq, Hasan Ali, Harsha Wass.

ROR vs JIB Squads

Royal Roma: Rajwinder Singh (C), Arif Muhammad, Mubarak Hossain (wk), Vajrala Reddy, Bejawada Phanindra, Zulqarn Ali, Amran Shahzad, Surajpal Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh.

Jinnah Brescia: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Imran, Hamza Ishtiaq, Hasan Ali, Hasnat Ahmed, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Sukhwinder Singh, Harsha Wass, Faheem Nazir, Janaka Wass.

