ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022 Fantasy Hints

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome 2 PM IST July 22, Friday

Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, ROR vs RBMS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ROR vs RBMS Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Roma vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2022 toss between Royal Roma and Rome Bangla Morning Sun will take place at 1.30 PM IST.

Time – July 22, 2PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Mubarak Hossain and Muneeb Niazi(VC)

Batters: Ahmed Mohsin, Gagandeep Singh, Rajwinder Singh and Sharif Raihan

All-Rounders: Anik Ahmed and Mukhtiar Singh(C)

Bowlers: Bilal Hossain, Mohammad Siddique and Rifat Islam

ROR vs RBMS Probable Playing XI

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Ahmed Mohsin, Abbas Ali, Chandra Bhomic, Rifat Janal, Anik Ahmed, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam, Bilal Hossain, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman and Rajib Ahmed

Royal Roma: Gagandeep Singh, Mubarak Hossain, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Tinusha Shehanka, Asraful Islam, Kumar Dharamvir, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Arshad, Mukhtiar Singh and Zadran Shadamgul