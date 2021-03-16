ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Rome

Royal Roma vs Roma CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Rome – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ROR vs RCC at Roma Cricket Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 8 of FanCode ECS T10 Rome tournament, Roma CC will take on Royal Roma at the Roma Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 Rome ROR vs RCC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – March 16. Royal Roma are currently lying at the bottom of the ECS T10 Rome points table after losing both their matches on the opening day of the competition. In their first match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, the team conceded 158 runs before managing just 105/3 in reply. In the second game against the Asian Latina, they scored 90, losing the contest by nine wickets. Meanwhile, Roma CC, have made a solid start to their ECS T10 campaign. In their first match against Asian Latina, they snatched victory from jaws of defeat and bounced back in style to win a last-ball thriller against Rome Bangla Morning Sun. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and ROR vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ROR vs RCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ROR vs RCC Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Rome, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Roma vs Roma CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Rome. Also Read - RM vs ATN Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction UEFA Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Real Madrid vs Atalanta B.C Match at 1:30 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Rome toss between Roma CC and Royal Roma will take place at 7 PM IST – March 16. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium at 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground.

ROR vs RCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bejawada Phanindra

Batsmen – Reddy Vajrala, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne

All-Rounders – Arif Muhammad (vc), Rajwinder Singh, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage (C)

Bowlers – Umar Shahzad, Dammika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn

ROR vs RCC Probable Playing XIs

Royal Roma: Shahid Gulzar, Anil Kumar, Dharamvir Kumar, Sohail Mahamood, Arif Muhammad, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra (wk), Reddy Vajrala, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Rajwinder Singh (C).

Roma CC: Dammika Aththanayaka, Prabath Ekneligoda (C), Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Mark Jayasinghe, Navodh Kalansuriya, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Dinidu Marage, Sujith Rillagodage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Denham Seneviratne, Indika Senn.

ROR vs RCC Squads

Royal Roma: Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Bilal Muhammad, Milap Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Akhil Govada, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Hardeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Mohammad Munir.

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCC Dream11 Team/ ROR Dream11 Team/ Roma CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Rome/ Online Cricket Tips and more.