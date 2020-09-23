ROS vs OEI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ROS vs OEI Match 10 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the second match of the third day, Rossio CC will lock horns with Oeiras CC.

Malo CC Vilamoura are leading the standings after the end of day 2 with three wins from as many matches followed by Oerias CC who have two wins from three matches at No. 2 and Amigos CC Ansiao complete the top-three with one win and a defeat from two matches.

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Like Tuesday, four matches will be played today as well:-

September 23 Schedule

#Match 9, Alvalade CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 10, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 11, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Alvalade CC, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 12, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Rossio CC and Oeiras CC will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 23.

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

ROS vs OEI My Dream11 Team

Harjit Singh (captain), Rahul Bhardwaj (vice-captain), Paulo Buccimazza, Kuldeep Gholiya, Arsalan Naseem, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon, Salman Ahmed, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Imran Khan Jr., Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna

ROS vs OEI Squads

Oeiras CC: Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Prince Maratha, Parth Joujant, Silkesh Deuchande, Ishwar Singh, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Sunil Surendra, Druvkumar Mistri, Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Michael Harris, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon

Rossio CC: Munna Rahman, Azher Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan Jr., Arsalan Naseem Mohammad Mahafuzur, Harpreet Singh, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Manish Gurung, Rehan Mujifur, Kulwant Singh, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Shuvam Bhatia, Rahul Hudda, Yogesh Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Amandeep Arrora, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma

