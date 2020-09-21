ROS vs RCCL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played 0n the opening day:-

September 21 Schedule

#Match 1, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 2, Rossio CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 3, Oerias CC vs Alvalade CC, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 4, Alvalade CC vs Rossio CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Rossio CC and Royal CC Lisbon will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 21.

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

ROS vs RCCL My Dream11 Team

Gurjant Singh (captain), Jasbinder Singh (vice-captain), Sanjeev Kumar, Mandeep Singh Jr, Madhukar Thapa, Azher Andani, Shuvam Bhatia, Absar Alam, Parwinder Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Rashpal Singh

ROS vs RCCL Squads

Rossio CC: Binod Gyawali, Yogesh Paudel, Arslan Naseem, Manish Gurung, Amandeep Arrora, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Rahul Hudda, Shuvam Bhatia, Absar Alam, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Munna Rahman, Binit Kumar Singh, Rehan Mujifur, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Kulwant Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Harjit Singh, Azher Andani, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harpreet Singh, Imran Khan Jr.

Royal CC Lisbon: Narinder Gautam, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Parveen Singh, Manjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Raju Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Amandeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Jr, Kawaljit Singh, Anup Kumar Shrivastav, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Amarjeet Singh, Rahul Bhardwa

