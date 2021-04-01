ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women Champions League

FC Rosengard Women vs Bayern Munich Women Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Women Champions League – Football Tips For Today’s Match ROS-W vs BAY-W at Malmo Idrottsplats: In a mouth-watering encounter of Women Champions League on Thursday night, FC Rosengard Women will square off against Bayern Munich Women at the Malmo Idrottsplats – April 1 in India. The Women Champions League ROS-W vs BAY-W match will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST. Rosengard Women’s trip to Germany end in a disastrous fashion as Bayern Munchen Women thrashed the visitors by three-nil in the first leg of their Womens’ Champions League quarterfinals. The Swedish side failed to score away goals which could hit them hard as an early strike from the German outfit. Bayern Munchen Women, on the other hand, will head into the match brimming with confidence as the German team enter the UCL game after recording a staggering 0-6 win over MSV Duisburg in their latest outing. They come into the match with a foot in the semifinal and will be aiming to seal off their spot in the Champions League with a win against Rosengard Women on Thursday. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Women Champions League will not be available for the Indian audience. Here’s a look at our ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 prediction, ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 team and the probable ROS-W vs BAY-W playing 11. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's South Africa vs Pakistan Match SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, 01.30 PM IST April 2, Friday

Kick-Off Time: The Women Champions League match between Bayern Munich Women and FC Rosengard Women will start at 8.30 PM IST – April 1 in India. Also Read - PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Venice Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For Padova CC vs Lonigo CC at Venezia Cricket Ground at 7 PM IST April 1 Thursday

Venue: Malmo Idrottsplats. Also Read - LON vs TRA Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila Match 14 at Venezia Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST April 1 Thursday

ROS-W vs BAY-W – Recent Form

FC Rosengard Women: W W D W L

Bayern Munich Women: W W W W W

ROS-W vs BAY-W My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Benkarth

Defenders – J.W. Samuelson, H. Gias, E. Berglund, M. Hegering

Midfielders – S. Torelsgaard, L. Dallmann, C. Seger

Strikers – K. Buhl (C), J. Cankovic (VC), L. Schuller

ROS-W vs BAY-W Predicted Playing XIs

FC Rosengard Women: Stephanie Labbe, Zecira Musovic, Ria Oling, Fiona Brown, Hanna Bennison, Jelena Cankovic, Athinna Lundgren, Matilda Eriksson Kristell, Olivia Lindstedt, Olivia Welin, Sanne Nielsen.

Bayern Munich Women: Laura Benkarth, Maria Luisa Groh, Simone Laudehr, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Sarah Zadrazil, Cinzia Zehnder, Jovana Damjanovic, Lea Schüller, Ivana Rudelic, Gia Corley, Carina Wenninger.

ROS-W vs BAY-W SQUADS

FC Rosengard Women (ROS-W): Stephanie Labbe, Zecira Musovic, Angel Mukasa, Katrine Veje, Nathalie Bjorn, Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, Jessica Samuelsson, Emma Berglund, Amanda Altheden, Caroline Seger, Ria Oling, Fiona Brown, Hanna Bennison, Jelena Cankovic, Athinna Lundgren, Matilda Eriksson Kristell, Olivia Lindstedt, Olivia Welin, Anna Anvegard, Mimmi Larsson, Olivia Schough, Sanne Nielsen.

Bayern Munich Women (BAY W): Laura Benkarth, Maria Luisa Grohs, Carina Schlüter, Laura Donhauser, Simone Sorensen, Kristin Demann, Hanna Glas, Marina Hegering, Amanda Ilestedt, Carina Wenninger, Julia Pollak, Carolin Simon, Lineth Beerensteyn, Giulia Gwinn, Linda Dallmann, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, Viviane Asseyi, Simone Laudehr, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Sarah Zadrazil, Cinzia Zehnder, Jovana Damjanovic, Lea Schüller, Ivana Rudelic, Gia Corley.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAY-W Dream11 Team/ ROS-W Dream11 Team/ Bayern Munich Women Dream11 Team/ FC Rosengard Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Women Champions League/ Online Football Tips and more.