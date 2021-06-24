Southampton: Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith said that Taylor’s time is not up yet. “He deserves a last hurrah in New Zealand. I think he deserves to go around the cricket grounds in New Zealand and for people to acknowledge him, for him to acknowledge the people and just enjoy one more season,” Smith told Stuff.co.nz. Also Read - Well, That Doesn't Depend On Us: Kohli's Response On India Playing County Games Ahead Of England Tour

“I would be thinking that’s the way he should go – I’m not saying that’s the way he will go,” said Smith. Also Read - Big Things Don't Come Easy: India Coach Ravi Shastri On New Zealand's WTC triumph

Smith feels that Taylor is in New Zealand’s best-ever cricket XI. Also Read - WTC Final: Brendon McCullum Feared World Title Would Elude New Zealand Again

“He’ll be in our best ever cricket XI and will be there until the year dot. He deserves to be as well,” added Smith, who is now a commentator.

“He’s had the honour of leading New Zealand and he’s been the elder statesmen in that side for quite some time. I work in commentary boxes around the world and he’s got an immensely high reputation around the world,” feels the former Kiwi wicketkeeper.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has put India in a spot of bother with his batting. Two years ago, in the 2019 50-over World Cup semi-final, the right-handed batsman scored 74 off 90 deliveries to help the Kiwis get to a competitive total from where they won.

While he shared an unbeaten 96-run stand for the third wicket with Williamson on Wednesday, he shared a 65-run stand with the New Zealand captain also for the same wicket in Manchester in the 2019 World Cup.

“Obviously with Ross, our most experienced player and leader in the group, it was nice that we were able to soak up some of the pressure and then score a few runs together, although it was really difficult to come by. But having an experienced hitter like Ross out there was certainly helpful,” said Williamson after the match.

While Taylor has a below-par Test average against India, of 34.8, his average against them outside India (48.8), is well above his career average of 45.84.

On Wednesday, he proved why he is a big-game player and even the much-vaunted Indian bowling line-up had no answer to him.