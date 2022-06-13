ROT vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders will take place at 11.30 AM IST

Time – June 13, 12PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

ROT vs BUB My Dream 11 Team

Maaz Bhaiji, Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar(C), Zeeshan Khan, Abbas Ghani(VC), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Salman Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Habib Deldar.

ROT vs BUB Probable Playing XI

Royal Tigers: Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Habib Deldar, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Abhitesh Prashar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Tonmoy Gomes.

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Mahela Daub, Ali Farasat, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Steffan Gooch (c), Ali Yalmaz, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid, Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan, Kalum Akurugoda.