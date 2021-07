Dream11 Team Prediction

ROT vs BUB ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, Playing XIs For Today’s Match 15 & 16 at 4:30 PM IST July 1 Thursday:

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders will take place at 4 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

ROT vs BUB My Dream11 Team

Stan Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abbas Ghani, Nisantha Liyanage, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Akram Malik.

Captain: Abbas Ghani. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Tigers

Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar (c), Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik, Zeeshan Khan.

Budapest Blinders

Steffan Gooch (c), Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji, Mahela Daub, Nisantha Liyanage, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Abbas Ghani, Izhar Khan (wk).

Squads

Royal Tigers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed.

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

