Dream11 Team Prediction

ROT vs UCB, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, 4:30 PM IST, June 28: Also Read - BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 1 & 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM IST, June 28

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROT vs UCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ROT vs UCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ROT vs UCB Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary. Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women 1st WODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - England vs India, Probable XIs For Today's Test at Bristol 3:30 PM IST June 27 Sunday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between the Royal Tigers vs United Csalad will take place at 4:00 PM IST – June 28. Also Read - BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Belgium vs Portugal - Seville, Spain at 12:30 AM IST, June 28

Time: 4:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

ROT vs UCB My Dream11 Team

Vinoth Ravindran (c), Stan Ahuja, Satyam Subhash, Amit Parihar, Harsh Mandhyan (vc), Ashrith Darapureddy, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman

ROT vs UCB Probable Playing XIs

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Habib Deldar, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja and Sufiyan Mohammed (WK).

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Satyam Subhash, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Vinoth Ravindran.

ROT vs UCB Squads

Royal Tigers

Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja (C), Stan Ahuja and Sufiyan Mohammed (WK).

United Csalad

Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik (C & WK), Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib and Vinoth Ravindran.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UCB Dream11 Team/ ROT Dream11 Team/ United Csalad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Hungary/ Online Cricket Tips and more.