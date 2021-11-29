Stamford Bridge: It was disappointing for fans not to see Cristiano Ronaldo take the pitch on Sunday during Manchester United’s game against Chelsea. The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate and fans and plaudits expressed their feelings where most of them felt benching Ronaldo was not the right call.Also Read - Football: Manisha Kalyan Defies All Odds; Scored Dream Goal Against Brazil

Ex-Manchester United star Roy Keane was one of many pundits that couldn't understand why Ronaldo was not chosen to start.

He said: "Ronaldo has not come back to Man United to sit on the bench. What is the point. He's a world-class players. His stats since coming back to the club are ok. He's got some goals and assists."

Keane also went on to slam United’s interim boss Michael Carrick’s statement on Ronaldo.

‘I disagree with everything he said in that interview,’ Keane told Sky Sports. ‘He’s talking about a plan. He’s talking of his players’ efforts, he’s proud of them.

‘So is that just on Ole? What plans were they doing last few months before Liverpool at home, Man City and Watford? Have the plans only started this week? He was in the dugout with Ole and all of a sudden he’s proud of them and they had a plan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock in the 50th-minute of the game to get Manchester United in the lead. Nineteen minutes later Jorginho levelled up things, thanks to a penalty.

With 30 points in 13 games, Chelsea are the table toppers, while United find themselves in the eighth spot with 18 points in 13 games.