ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Predictions

KCA Lions vs KCA Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak President's Cup Match 25 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's ROY vs LIO at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha: In the third match of the President's Cup, KCA Royals will face KCA Lions.

ROY vs LIO Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Kodak President's Cup match no. 25 between KCA Royals and KCA Lions will start from 10:00 AM IST – March 19, 2021.

Match Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

ROY vs LIO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Vishnu Raj, Vishnu Mohan

Batters – Abdul Basith (C), Akshay Manohar, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal

All-Rounders- Abhishek Mohan, JR Sreeraj (VC)

Bowlers – Vinod Kumar, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

ROY vs LIO Probable Playing XIs

Lions: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Sijomon Joseph

ROY vs LIO Full Squads

KCA Lions Squad: Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Ponnam Rahul, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Midhun PK, Riyas PA

KCA Royals Squad: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Sijomon Joseph, M. Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun

