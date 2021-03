ROY vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ROY vs PAN at Sanathana Dharma College Ground:

KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ROY vs PAN, Kodak Kerala T20, KCA Royals Dream11 Team Player List, KCA Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers T20, Online Cricket Tips ROY vs PAN T20, Online Cricket Tips KCA Royals vs KCA Panthers Kodak Kerala T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kodak Kerala T20.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Royals and KCA Panthers will take place at 1:30 PM IST – March 22.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

ROY vs PAN My Dream11 Team

JR Sreeraj (captain), Vinoop Manoharan (vice-captain), Vishnu Raj, S Sachin, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sachin Mohan, KN Harikrishnan, Manu Krishnan, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna

ROY vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishna KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ

KCA Panthers: Adhidev J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu

ROY vs PAN Full Squads

KCA Royals: Vishnu Raj, Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, M Arun, Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Krishna Prasad, I Shahinsha, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, NK Jubin, KN Harikrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Manu krishnan, KM Asif

KCA Panthers: Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu, Monu Krishna, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, S Sachin, Aadidev T J

