ROY vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Kodak Kerala T20

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Kerala T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ROY vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.21 of Kodak Kerala T20 tournament, KCA Royals will take on KCA Tuskers at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Wednesday. The Kodak Kerala T20 ROY vs TUS match will start at 10 AM IST – March 17. In their last meeting in the tournament, Tuskers came out victorious over Royals. KCA Royals are at the third spot on the Kodak Kerala T20 points table, having four out of seven matches. They have a great chance of getting making it to the finals. On the other hand, KCA Tuskers are at the fourth spot on the points table, having won three out of six matches. This match would be crucial for them as if they win this then they would occupy the third spot on the points table and will become a strong contender to qualify for the next stage. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kodak Kerala T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kodak Kerala T20 toss between KCA Royals TUS KCA Tuskers will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 17.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

ROY vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vinhnu Raj, Vishnu Vinod

Batters – Jafar Jamal, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan

All-Rounders – Sreeraj J R (VC), Joffin Jose

Bowlers – Sijomon Joseph (C), Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab P N

ROY vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Royals: Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ.

KCA Tuskers: Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen.

ROY vs TUS Squads

KCA Royals: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, KM Asif, Rojith Ganesh, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Arun M, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Jubin N K, Sreeraj J R.

KCA Tuskers: Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Afrad Reshab P N, Vignesh Puthur, Nikhil T, Sreenath K.

