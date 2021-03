ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Team Prediction Kodak Presidents Cup T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ROY vs TUS at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the 10th match of the ongoing Presidents Cup T20, Lions will take the field against Panthers.

TOSS: The Kodak Presidents Cup T20 toss between KCA Royals and KCA Tuskers will take place at 1:30 PM IST, March 10, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

ROY vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Sreeraj J R (captain), Joffin Jose (vice-captain), Vishnu Raj, Nikhil T, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Sreenath K, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Resha PN

ROY vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Tuskers: Karaparambil Monish, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab PN, Vaishak Chandran, Nikhil T, Muhammed Afriedh KT, Ahmed Farzeen

Royals: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Alvin VJ

ROY vs TUS Full Squads

KCA Tuskers: Anuj Jotin, Vatsal Govind, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod, MN Neeraj Kumar

KCA Royals: Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun, Jafar Jamal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Vinhnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN

