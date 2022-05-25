ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T10 2022

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royals vs Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 11:00 AM IST May 23, Thursday

Here is the Pondicherry T10 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROY vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ROY vs WAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ROY vs WAR Playing 11s Pondicherry T10 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royals vs Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pondicherry T10 2022.

TOSS – The Pondicherry T10 2022 T10 Series toss between Royals vs Warriors will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Time – 11:00 AM IST



Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

ROY vs WAR Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Ragupathy R

Batters: Logesh Prabagaran, Premraj Rajavelu and Selvam M

All-Rounders: Aravindaraj Arulprakasam(C), Paras Ratnaparkhe(VC), Sabari Sakthivel and Santhamoorthy S

Bowlers: Kannan Vignesh, Mayank Pandey and Vaibhav Singh

ROY vs WAR Probable Playing XI

Royals: Kaladi Nagur Babu, Logesh P, R Sabari, Priyam Ashish, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Aravindaraj A, S Sabari, Pradeep Rajan-L, N Janarthanan, P Murugan, Nitesh Thakur N

Warriors: Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, B Prabu, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Selvam M, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav, Kannan Vignesh