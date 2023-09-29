Royal Challengers Bangalore Announces Mo Bobat As Director Of Cricket

Home

Mo Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together once again, they will look to recreate glorious days at RCB.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointed Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024. Bobat, a hugely influential figure who has played a significant part in one of English cricket’s most enthralling years as a performance director, will be joining RCB. The 40-year-old has been with the ECB for 12 years and as the Performance Director since 2019. He has played a crucial role in helping to establish England’s revolutionary approach that has seen them dominating the opposition and lifting the T20I and ODI World Cups as well as delivering a pulsating Ashes performance.

Bobat and RCB head coach Andy Flower have previously worked together with England, and now, coming together once again, they will look to recreate glorious days at RCB. Bobat has led the identification, development and preparation of England’s extensive pool of players, across formats. With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high performance foundations for sustained success.

Talking about the appointment, Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of RCB, said “We are delighted to welcome Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for RCB in the IPL. RCB has always focussed on a performance-oriented approach and creating a culture that reflects its ‘playbold’ philosophy. Bobat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence.”

Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore commented, “The Position of Director of Cricket is an important position in the development of our long term strategy of elite performance. We believe Mo has the knowledge & expertise to take us forward in this area.”

“I’m both excited and proud to be joining RCB as Director of Cricket. RCB is one of the most recognisable franchises in the world, with a renowned fan base. To serve them will be a huge honour. It’s important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years,” Bobat said

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves. When the time comes, I’ll leave the ECB with the heaviest of hearts. I’ll be forever grateful for all of the opportunities and support that I received over the years and will carry with me many special memories, shared achievements and friendships. Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we’re looking forward to helping Faf and the players to fulfil their potential,” he further added.

RCB is all set to usher in a new era under Bobat with the commitment and pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

