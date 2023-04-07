Royal Challengers Bangalore Announces Vyshak Vijay Kumar As Replacement For Rajat Patidar For IPL 2023

Home

Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Patidar did not feature in RCB’s first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same.

Patidar’s replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replace Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of #IPL2023. Welcome to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, @WayneParnell and Vyshak! 🙌#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DtVKapPSAY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2023

In the current season Royal Challengers Bangalore has won their opener clash against Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets at M. Chinnaswamy, Stadium Bengaluru and lost the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs which was played at Eden Gardens Kolkata.

Now, RCB will face Lucknow Super Giants for their third match which will be played on April 10 at their home ground at M. Chinnaswamy, Stadium Bengaluru.

