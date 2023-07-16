Top Recommended Stories

After failing to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has reportedly taken a big call on their support staff. 

Updated: July 16, 2023 7:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson were with RCB for past five years. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on the lookout for new coaching staff after the franchise decided to part ways with Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar, according to reports.

After failing to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, RCB have reportedly taken a big call on their support staff. According to a report in Indian Express, the franchise is set to change its coaching staff as they are looking to bring its trophy-less campaign to an end.

Since the inaugural season in 2008, RCB have failed to win a single IPL title and been a subject of debate for a long time. Both Hesson and Bangar have shared a great bond with star batter and former captain Virat Kohli. On the other hand, it is not sure whether RCB will part ways with their bowling coach Adam Griffith.

Bangar and Hesson were part of the RCB setup for the last five years. The only time RCB came close to lifting the trophy was in 2016 when the Virat Kohli-led finished runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

