Royal Challengers Bangalore At IPL Auction 2024: RCB enter bidding war with nine slots to fill and Rs 23.25 crore crores in purse.

Dubai: Aiming to pocket their maiden trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enter IPL auction with a purse of Rs 23.25 crore. Like several other franchises, RCB too need to strengthen their pace-bowling department, something Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, stressed ahead of the big day. Like previous years, RCB have always been a batting-heavy side with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in their top five. Surprising, RCB have released the likes of Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. With age not on Dinesh Karthik’s side, RCB would also like to add a back-up ‘keeper in the form of any domestic star for future grooming.

List of Players Bought By RCB In IPL Auction 2024

RCB’s Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar.

RCB’s Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav.

RCB’s Trades Before IPL Auction 2024

Mayank Dagar (from Sunrisers Hyderabad), Cameron Green (from Mumbai Indians).

Royal Challengers Bangalore Remaining Purse: Rs 23.25 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 6 (3 Indian), (3 Overseas)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

