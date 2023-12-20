Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Best Playing XI After IPL 2024 Mini-Auction: Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis Likely OPENERS!

So, what will be RCB's ideal playing XI this season? Without a doubt, Virat Kohli would be opening with captain Faf du Plessis.

Delhi: It was a day to remember at the auction in Dubai as records were shattered and it created history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a decent day at the auction. They got in players like Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran and Yash Dayal but yet one feels they will miss the services of Harshal Patel.

So, what will be RCB’s ideal playing XI this season? Without a doubt, Virat Kohli would be opening with captain Faf du Plessis. Rajat Patidar would in all probability slot in at the valued No. 3 position. Following Patidar, RCB would back Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell. Dinesh Karthik, the India veteran, would be keeping and batting in the lower middle-order.

West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph would also feature in as a bowling all-rounder. Mohammed Siraj would be leading the pace battery along with Yash Dayal and Reece Topley. Karn Sharma could be the lone specialist spinner for the side.

RCB Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green.

