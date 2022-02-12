Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad LIVE Updates

Royal Challengers did what many thought they would do. They have retained Virat Kohli. While RCB didn't have much of a choice but to retain Kohli since he has been one of their main players for several years and has almost become synonymous with the franchise but it has come at a hefty cost for Bangalore. Other than Kohli, Bangalore have retained Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell for the upcoming seasons.

While Siraj was on the expected lines, retaining Maxwell might have come as a surprise to many. Maxwell is a great addition to any side, especially given the fact that he can chip in with a couple of overs that can come in handy but only when he comes off. Maxwell is a gamble Bangalore has taken since he is not the most consistent player going around, even though he had a pretty decent season last year.

With no AB de Villiers, Bangalore would look to strengthen their batting along with roping in some players with good all-round abilities. Odean Smith immediately comes to mind but Bangalore might have a problem in going all out for the West Indian. They have already spent ₹33 crore in retaining three players and Smith by all means isn't going to be a cheap buy. Given the format, that would be their best bet in winning the IPL title.

Retained ahead of IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining – ₹57 crore):

Virat Kohli (₹15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (₹11 crore)

Mohammed Siraj (₹7 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 22

Overseas Slots: 7

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore)