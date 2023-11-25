Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need To Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Royal Challengers Bangalore's list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 Trading Window: All You Need to Know!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to clinch their maiden title in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The side will be confident as they have Virat Kohli the batter is in lethal form as he received man of the tournament in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

RCB have released their wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik along with pacers Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat. RCB have currently INR 1.75 crore in their purse. November 26 (Sunday) will be the final deadline for all IPL franchises to provide their retention list. The auction for IPL 2024 will take place in Dubai on December 19.

Glenn Maxwell will also be the player to watch out for as the all-rounder is in lethal form in the recently concluded World Cup. He played a match-winning knock for Australia against Afghanistan and RCB will also hope same from the all-rounder.

The players who are released by their franchise will be put on auction on December 19 in Dubai ahead of the IPL 2024. If these players goes unsold, they can still play in the IPL, only if a team acquires them as a replacement.

RCB Remaining Purse – INR 1.75 crore

Current Squad of RCB: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Avinash Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak

