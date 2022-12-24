Top Recommended Stories
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis to Continue as Openers
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will continue to open. Rajat Patidar, who had a good 2022 season, would occupy the crucial No. 3 spot.
Kochi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the few sides that are yet to win the coveted IPL crown. This year they would look to change it and for that, they walked into the auction with not many gaps to be filled. The structure of the side will fairly remain the same in 2022. Without a doubt, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will continue to open. Rajat Patidar, who had a good 2022 season, would occupy the crucial No. 3 spot.
Also Read:
- Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Angry on Najmul Shanto During 2nd Test at Dhaka | WATCH VIDEO
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Litton Das Likely to Open With Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI After IPL Auction 2023: Not Rohit Sharma; Cameron Green Likely to Open With Ishan Kishan
At No. 4, they have Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Domestic star Mahipal Lomror on the back of a decent 2022 season will occupy the No. 5 spot. Dinesh Karthik will feature as the wicketkeeper and finisher in the XI. Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel would be the other all-rounders apart from Maxwell at the top. Wanindu Hasaranga would feature as the specialist spinner.
Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood would be the two pacers in the RCB XI. RCB looks a formidable side even in 2023.
RCB Best Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.