Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) WPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

RCB have so far lost all their three opening games in WPL 2023. Get RCB's detailed WPL 2023 fixture.

RCB WPL 2023 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore have always maintained a brand value ever since their IPL journey started in 2008. 15 years later, the Reds Army maintained the same in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry in their set-up.

RCB started making headline from the auction itself as they cashed out a whopping Rs 3.4 crores for India vice-captain Mandhana. She is also the most expensive buy in the auction. RCB have also acquired the services of Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Dane van Niekerk. They have also roped in Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza as team mentor.

🚨 WPL 2023 Schedule 🚨 Mark your calendars, the Royal Challengers are arriving to #PlayBold 📆 #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yNvy2sKgdi — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2023

Besides the international names, RCB also boast a plethora of talented domestic cricketers who needed a platform to excel. The likes of Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja are a perfect example of the kind of domestic talent that the country have at the moment.

However, RCB didn’t experience the kind of start they would have wanted as they lost all their opening three games so far. RCB have lost against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.

RCB WPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

March 5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – Brabourne Stadium – 3.30 PM

March 8 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Brabourne Stadium- 7.30 PM

March 10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30PM

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30PM

March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants – Brabourne Stadium – 7.30PM

March 21- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30PM

RCB WPL 2023 Full Squad (Team Members)

Smriti Mandhana (Captain)

Disha Kasat

Renuka Singh

Preeti Bose

Komal Zanzad

Megan Schutt

Sahana Pawar

Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper)

Indrani Roy

Sophie Devine

Ellyse Perry

Erin Burns

Shreyanka Patil

Kanika Ahuja

Asha Shobana

Heather Knight

Dane van Niekerk

Poonam Khemnar

