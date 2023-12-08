Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about RCB's squad for the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), WPL 2024 Auction

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be going all out for an outright fast bowler in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction that is going to be held in Mumbai on Saturday. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB had a forgettable outing in the inaugural season with just two wins from eight games. In fact, RCB were the first team to be eliminated in the competition.

Although their squad boast of match-winners like Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Mandhana in their ranks, RCB lacked a pacer who would give them early inroads as India quick Renuka Singh failed to provide early inroads.

England captain Knight was one of the star players in the side with 135 runs and four wickets. Among Indians, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil impressed the most. The WPL 2024 is expected to be played in February-March next year.

List of players bought by RCB in WPL 2024

RCB’s Retained Players For WPL 2024

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

RCB’s Released Players For WPL 2024

Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

