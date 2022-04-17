New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was all praises for Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed for their 16 runs win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 here on Saturday. He also shared that he was happy with his bowlers. Karthik’s blistering knock of 66 runs (not out) and Shahbaz’s unbeaten 32, resulted in a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the match. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell had set the platform with an attacking 55 as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 189/5 in 20 overs.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After DC vs RCB, Match 27: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Their bowlers led by Josh Hazlewood (3/28) and Mohammed Siraj (2/31) then restricted Delhi Capitals to 173/7 in 20 overs to seal their fourth win in six matches in IPL 2022.

"I think it is important from a top-order perspective that we contribute runs. We haven't as a top order, but the other guys are doing so. Batting is tricky up front, but the way Maxi (Maxwell) put pressure back on them was vital. But to get 190 you needed special innings, and credit goes to the two boys Shahbaz and DK," Faf du Plessis said after the match.

Especially happy with bowlers

The Bangalore skipper was especially happy with his bowlers’ performance in conditions that were not at all conducive for bowling.

“We felt like we haven’t been as good as we would’ve liked at death bowling, so today we had a special plan. It was pretty wet out there, and with the start they had, many teams would fall away. But we stuck around. A good win,” said Du Plessis.

He said Karthik was probably playing his best cricket in recent times as he came to RCB’s rescue once again.

“Experience is nice because you can trust players when it is going well and when it is not going well. The way DK is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever. He is so clear, calm and composed,” he added.

