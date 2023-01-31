Home

Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore Start Scouting Of Pacers For Inaugural Women’s Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore Start Scouting Of Pacers For Inaugural Women’s Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the three IPL franchises to have bought a team in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

RCB are yet to announce the name of their team in WPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Barely after a week after acquiring one of the five teams in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore have already started scouting women’s pacers in the state of Karnataka.

In an Instagram post, former India cricketer Vanitha VR shared a creative that calls for trials of the bowlers who can bowl who can bowl 130 kmph.

“Dear women cricketers in Karnataka, this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to represent RCB in the Women’s Premier League,” Vanitha captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanitha VR (@vanithavr)

“If you’re a woman fast bowler who can bowl 130 kmph, then send in your bowling videos to rcbwomenscouting@gmail.com along with your contact details and our coaches will reach out to you,” the caption further stated.

While the Ahmedabad franchise owned by Adani Sportsline named their franchise Gujarat Giants, the other teams are yet to announce their names.