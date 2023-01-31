Top Recommended Stories
Royal Challengers Bangalore Start Scouting Of Pacers For Inaugural Women’s Premier League
Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the three IPL franchises to have bought a team in the inaugural Women's Premier League.
New Delhi: Barely after a week after acquiring one of the five teams in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore have already started scouting women’s pacers in the state of Karnataka.
Also Read:
In an Instagram post, former India cricketer Vanitha VR shared a creative that calls for trials of the bowlers who can bowl who can bowl 130 kmph.
“Dear women cricketers in Karnataka, this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to represent RCB in the Women’s Premier League,” Vanitha captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
“If you’re a woman fast bowler who can bowl 130 kmph, then send in your bowling videos to rcbwomenscouting@gmail.com along with your contact details and our coaches will reach out to you,” the caption further stated.
While the Ahmedabad franchise owned by Adani Sportsline named their franchise Gujarat Giants, the other teams are yet to announce their names.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.