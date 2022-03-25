New Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore made some smart buys at the IPL 2022 mega transaction as they invested heavily in overseas and domestic talents alongside some old-timers. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj were the 3 retentions. While they released the likes of promising players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Paddikal, they made some new additions like Josh Hazlewood, former South African batter Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka and West Indies all rounder Sherfane Rutherford among others.

Despite being a formidable side on paper, RCB have not quite lived upto the expectations in the past and are yet to clinch an IPL title, having made three final appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2016. They would be hoping to go the distance this time around. As the Faf du Plessis-led side look forward to rewriting history with their current batch that looks promising, lets have a look at the strength and weakness this year.

Strengths: With a troublesome pace attack of Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Jason Behrendorff, Bangalore would not be having a problem of making the most of it at the death overs this time. Siraj would be anticipated to partake the new ball with Australian leader Hazlewood. At the same time, there will also be support from the likes of Harshal, Australian quick Behrendorrf, Siddharth Kaul and England left-arm leader David Willey.

Weakness: AB de Villiers had surprisingly announced his withdrawal from all forms of the game last November and thus, was unapproachable for the IPL 2022. This means the RCB would miss a batter who can score at a brisk rate in the middle and death overs constantly. Hence, there will be more responsibility on Glenn Maxwell this time.

Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul