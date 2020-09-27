Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 10th Match LIVE Streaming Details

RCB vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Two of the finest batsmen of this generation will be up against each other when they lead their respective franchises on Monday. Both the teams made contrasting starts to the season. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, lost their opening match but Royal Challengers Bangalore won theirs. In their second contest though, MI produced a comprehensive show as they got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders to bounce back but RCB suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of KXIP.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli! Who will get the win and the bragging rights first up? Promises to be one tasty affair.

MI Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan says that dew, which was expected to play a major factor, hasn't made any influence so far.

“So far in the tournament, dew has not been that big a factor because the matches are starting early. That’s something which are working well for the bowlers. Few games might see some dew coming in which bowlers are now used to,” he said.

“We have seen some of the bowlers, in practice also, using some water on the seam so that the seam is slippery and adjust their lengths accordingly. So, these are the usual practices which go on in preparation if you have to tackle situations like heavy dew,” he added.

RCB vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 10th Match

When: September 28, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full T20 Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson