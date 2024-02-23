Home

Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch RCB Vs UPW Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch RCB Vs UPW Match

Led by Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a winning start in WPL 2024.

UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma and Danielle Wyatt take out some time during training. (Image: UPW)

Bengaluru: Seeking to better their horror show from last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a winning start when they open their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 campaign against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (February 24). The RCB vs UPW match will start live at 7:30 PM IST. Led by Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s WPL 2023 campaign didn’t go as they would have expected. Out of eight games, the star-studded RCB lost six and won only two to finish fourth in the five-team competition. One of the major concerns for RCB last year was their bowler’s inability to take wickets despite having the likes of Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry.

Trending Now

However, RCB are looking a much more balanced side this season. Although they released Schutt and will miss the services of Heather Knight, RCB got a few all-rounders in South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk and Australians Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux, who could prove handy in all departments. On the other hand, UP Warriorz, who finished third in the table last year, look to be a complete package this time with some world-class all-rounders and batters in their ranks.

You may like to read

The major headache for the Alyssa Healy-led side will be choosing the opening combination. While Healy will take one slot, one among Danielle Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu will play. While Englishwoman Wyatt was picked during the auction last year, Sri Lankan captain Athapaththu came in as a replacement for Lauren Bell.

Head-To-Head

Both teams played each other twice in WPL 2023, winning one game each.

When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 24). The RCB vs UPW encounter starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channel will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024?

Sports18 are the official broadcasters of Women’s Premier League in India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024 will be live telecast on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024?

Live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024 will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Squads

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (C), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.