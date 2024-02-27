Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch RCB vs GG Match

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Both teams have one win against each other and would be eyeing to get the edge over the other.

RCB vs GG Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Cricket Live Streaming: Smriti Mandhan’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to compete against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in match 5 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 27. RCB would eye their second consecutive win of the season. On the other hand, Giants are still looking for their first win after their defeat against Mumbai Indians.

RCB are coming off a thrilling win against UP Warriorz and would try to ride on that momentum and pick up another win. On the other hand, Giants would be eyeing their opening win and the clash against RCB will be a tough test for it.

Head-To-Head

Both teams have played twice in the WPL 2023 season and won one match each.

When and where the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024 will be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024 will be played at them Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday (February 27). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights for Women’s Premier League this season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024 will be shown live on all Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024?

Live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants match at WPL 2024 will be available on JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.