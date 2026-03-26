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Royal Challengers Full IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Royal Challengers Full IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play couple of their home fixtures in Raipur, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL full schedule. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the IPL 2026 on Thursday.

“Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh,” a BCCI statement read.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

Here is full schedule of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026…

Date Opponents Venue Time March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 730PM April 5 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 730PM April 10 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 730PM April 12 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 730PM April 15 Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 730PM April 18 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 330PM April 24 Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 730PM April 27 Delhi Capitals Delhi 730PM April 30 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 730PM May 7 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 730PM May 10 Mumbai Indians Raipur 730PM May 13 Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 730PM May 17 Punjab Kings Dharamshala 330PM May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 730PM

(More to come)

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