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Royal Challengers Full IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play couple of their home fixtures in Raipur, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 26, 2026 7:01 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL full schedule. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the IPL 2026 on Thursday.

“Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh,” a BCCI statement read.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

Here is full schedule of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026…

Date Opponents Venue Time
March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 730PM
April 5 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 730PM
April 10 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 730PM
April 12 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 730PM
April 15 Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 730PM
April 18 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 330PM
April 24 Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 730PM
April 27 Delhi Capitals Delhi 730PM
April 30 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 730PM
May 7 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 730PM
May 10 Mumbai Indians Raipur 730PM
May 13 Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 730PM
May 17 Punjab Kings Dharamshala 330PM
May 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 730PM

(More to come)

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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