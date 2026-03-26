By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Royal Challengers Full IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings
RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play couple of their home fixtures in Raipur, the BCCI announced on Thursday.
RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the IPL 2026 on Thursday.
“Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh,” a BCCI statement read.
Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.
Here is full schedule of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026…
|Date
|Opponents
|Venue
|Time
|March 28
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|730PM
|April 5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|730PM
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|730PM
|April 12
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|730PM
|April 15
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|730PM
|April 18
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|330PM
|April 24
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|730PM
|April 27
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|730PM
|April 30
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|730PM
|May 7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|730PM
|May 10
|Mumbai Indians
|Raipur
|730PM
|May 13
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Raipur
|730PM
|May 17
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamshala
|330PM
|May 22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|730PM
(More to come)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.