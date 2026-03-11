Home

Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin defence of their IPL title at home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium starting on March 28.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Schedule: For the first time in their 19-year history, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be beginning the Indian Premier League season as the defending champions. Virat Kohli and RCB ended a 18-year wait to finally win the IPL 2025 title with a nine-run win over Punjab Kings in the final.

However, breaking tradition, the BCCI have decided that the IPL 2026 should have a blockbuster opener with RCB facing five-time winners Chennai Super Kings or Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 from 730pm IST at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Unlike previous seasons, they will not be taking on last year’s finalists Punjab Kings in their opening match.

However, the matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches.

“During the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will play three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur,” a BCCI statement read.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The IPL 2026 season comes in the middle of talks of RCB being sold by current owners Diageo. The foreign alcohol company have claimed that the sale of the franchise will be completed before March 31, 2026.

But Kohli’s RCB will play this season under the current owners as the sale and various processes associated with it have to approved by the BCCI. The RCB will be keen on tasting more success with Smriti Mandhana’s women team already winning the Women’s Premier League 2026 title earlier this year.

RCB will bank on the form of Kohli, who has been in golden touch in international cricket in the ODI format off late. They have added Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer to their line-up, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Their middle-order has plenty of firepower like they proved last year with the likes of Tim David, Romario Shepherd along with Indians Jitesh Sharma and skipper Rajat Patidar. RCB will be hoping that pacer Josh Hazlewood will regain full fitness ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Here is the IPL 2026 schedule for Royal Challengers Bengaluru…

Opponents Date Time Venue Sunrisers Hyderabad 28.3.2026 730pm M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings 05.04.2026 730pm M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals 11.04.2026 730pm ACA Stadium, Guwahati Mumbai Indians 20.04.2026 730pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

(More to come)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.