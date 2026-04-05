Home

Sports

CSK vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: All eyes on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar in High-Voltage showdown

CSK vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: All eyes on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar in High-Voltage showdown

Look at the predicted playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2026 predicted XI

On Sunday, one of the most iconic matches will be played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The rivalry between both teams is very iconic. The cricket world and experts are excited about this match.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger Bengaluru’s performance in their last matches of IPL 2026

Let’s discuss their last matches in the Indian Premier League. Five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings had a poor start in the IPL 2026 as they played two matches throughout the tournament and lost both of them. In the last match against Punjab Kings, they faced a humiliating defeat as they were thrashed by 5 wickets. They are looking for their maiden victory in the IPL 2026. On Sunday, they have a good chance to begin their journey towards the trophy by defeating the IPL 2025 defending champions.

While the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, began their tournament with an easy victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. Star players, Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd were the key players for RCB as both the players took three wickets and helped the franchise to chase down the target with full confidence. However, the remaining job was finished by the King, Virat Kohli, as he scored 69 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and five sixes. Devdutt Padikkal built a great partnership with Kohli as he scored 61 runs off 26, including seven fours and four sixes and helped the franchise to win the match by 6 wickets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.