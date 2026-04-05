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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No 11 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Match No 11 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

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RCB vs CSK live streaming details

One more exciting day for cricket fans, as on Sunday, we will witness the double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The second game will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The second match of April 5th, will be played between Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Speaking about their last matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru played their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener of the tournament by 6 wickets. While bowling, star players Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd played a crucial role for RCB as both players took three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma also took one wicket for their side. In batting, ‘Chase Master’ Virat Kohli showcased his brilliant batting performance along with Devdutt Padikkal and helped the franchise to win the opening match of the tournament.

Speaking about five-time winners Chennai Super Kings, they had a poor start in the tournament as they had played two matches and lost all of them. They played their first match against Rajasthan Royals, where they faced an 8-wicket loss. In the second match against Punjab Kings, they were thrashed by 5 wickets. They are looking for their maiden victory in the IPL 2026. On Sunday, they have a good chance to begin their journey towards the trophy by defeating the IPL 2025 defending champions.

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10…

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 will take place on Sunday, April 5.

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Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 going to take place?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 on TV in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 in India?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 11 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

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