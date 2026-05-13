Home

Sports

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy, Romario Shepherd OUT, Matheesha Pathirana may…

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Varun Chakravarthy, Romario Shepherd OUT, Matheesha Pathirana may…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders may have to bring some changes for their IPL 2026 match in Raipur due to injuries and form issues.

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy could miss IPL 2026 match vs RCB in Raipur due to injury. (Source: KKR)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 57 of the IPL 2026 in what will be a crucial clash in the race to Playoffs stage for both the sides. While RCB are vying for the top spot on the Points table with a win in Raipur, KKR will be hoping to keep their slip hopes of qualifying alive after a horror start to the season.

But both sides will be facing some selection dilemmas due to injuries and poor form. India’s T20I star bowler Varun Chakravarthy is likely to miss out on the tie as he is ‘sore’ as informed by KKR assistant coach Shane Watson on the eve of the match.

If Chakravarthy does miss out on the match, they have a similar replacement in the form of leg-spinner Prashant Solanki. Chakravarthy was retained for Rs 12 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season and has claimed 10 wickets in 8 matches this year at an average of 25.

The Knight Riders are also missing the services of Sri Lanka pacer, who was signed up for a price of Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year. KKR are continuing to monitor the progress of Pathirana since he joined the squad after NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket last month but is yet to play a single match this season.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read | RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

KKR’s other expensive buy Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.2 crore, has also failed to live up to the high price-tag this season. “High price tags are always challenging, and Cam has faced this in past IPL seasons, its nothing new for him. I am thrilled to work closely with him, as I anticipated. I love guiding him to unlock his best. He is settling into his roles, and he is focusing on his execution. It is an exciting journey for him as he hasn’t played a lot of T20 cricket, and I am fortunate to help accelerate this process too,” Watson said about Cameron Green.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 56: Shubman Gill’s GT are number ONE, Sai Sudharsan and Kagiso Rabada rise up

The home team, on the other hand, will be concerned by the form of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd. Retained for a price of Rs 1.5 crore, Shepherd has only managed to score 83 runs in 11 matches with a strike-rate of 125.75 and only claimed six wickets so far. RCB will consider replacing Shepherd with New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy to give additional fire-power to their bowling attack.

The Knights are ready for the Battle at Raipur ⚔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7nvGt4uVJ0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 13, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 57 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd/Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Solanki / Daksh Kamra

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.