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RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Yadav IN, Josh Hazlewood OUT, Virat Kohli may…

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Yadav IN, Josh Hazlewood OUT, Virat Kohli may…

Look at the predicted playing XI for RCB vs LSG clash in IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Read the full story to know more.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 predicted playing XI

The match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rishabh Pant’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants’ performance in IPL 2026

Both teams performed brilliantly in the tournament. Speaking about their performances, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have played four matches in the tournament, where they won three out of them. They suffered a loss against Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are currently the table toppers of the IPL 2026 points table. However, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played their last match against their well-known rivals, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians, where they defeated them by 18 runs. Star batter, Phil Salt, received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his impressive batting performance as he scored 78 runs off 36 balls, including six fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 216. RCB is in third spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about their opponents, Lucknow Super Giants, who showcased an impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rishabh Pant’s side have played four matches in the tournament and won two out of them, losing two games. They played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where GT star player Prasidh Krishna dominated them with his great bowling performance. Krishna took four wickets in the game and won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. However, star batter Jos Buttler and captain Shubman Gill also impressed their fans with the brilliant batting performance and partnership. LSG need a win against RCB to move forward in the league.

‘ ! ❤️ Back to base after two away games as our boys look to keep the winning run going. 12th Man Army, we’ll bring the vibes, you bring the noise. Catch all the updates – before, during, and after the match… pic.twitter.com/YQSKYwWAww — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2026

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 23 Predicted 11

Let’s discuss the likely playing XI for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, PD Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, RM Patidar (C), Tim David, JM Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, KH Pandya, B Kumar, Suyash Sharma, JA Duffy

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): AK Markram, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, D Singh, P Yadav, M Shami, GF Linde

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