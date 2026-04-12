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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 20 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match No 20 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of RCB vs MI in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 live streaming details

One more exciting day for cricket fans, as on Sunday, we will witness the double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The second game will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking about their performance in the IPL 2026, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers have played three matches in the tournament and won two out of them. They played their last match against Rajasthan Royals, where they suffered a heavy defeat by 6 wickets. Captain, Rajat Patidar played a impactful innings for RCB, scoring 63 runs off 40 balls, including four fours and four sixes, but couldn’t win the match for his team and lost their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians have played three matches in the tournament and won one out of them and lost two. Mumbai Indians played their last match against Rajasthan Royals, where, due to the DLS method, they suffered a defeat by 27 runs. After the defeat, Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya also criticized the bowlers for their performance in the match.

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20…

When is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 will take place on Sunday, April 12.

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Where is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 IPL 2026 match no 11 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 will begin at 7:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

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