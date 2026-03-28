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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record ahead of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record ahead of IPL 2026

Look at the head-to-head stats between RCB vs SRH ahead of IPL 2026. Read the full story.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head stats

Cricket fans are excited about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 at Bengaluru.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record

Both teams are well-known rivals. The two sides met once in the 2025 season, with SRH winning by 42 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 94 from Ishan Kishan and Pat Cummins’ figures of 3/28.

Speaking about their stats, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a head-to-head record. Both teams have played 25 matches, where the Orange Army dominated the RCB as they have won 13 matches and Bengaluru succeeded to defeat them only 11 times. They also had one Super Over, where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them.

MOST RUNS IN RCB VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Let’s talk about the players with the most runs in RCB vs SRH matches. The player who tops the list is a legendary player, Virat Kohli, who scored 805 runs with the highest score of 100 runs at a strike rate of 141.97. The second player on the list is David Warner, who scored 647 runs a strike rate of 163.79. The next player is AB de Villiers who scored 540 runs at a strike rate of 155.17. The next two batters are former SRH players Kane Williamson (367) and Shikhar Dhawan (263).

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MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Let’s discuss the player with the most wickets in RCB vs SRH matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the list with 19 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal holds the second position with 17 wickets, while T. Natarajan took 12 wickets against RCB. The next player is Rashid Khan who took 11 wickets and Harshal Patel took 10 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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