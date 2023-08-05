Home

Royal London One Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw’s Northamptonshire Debut Ends In Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal | WATCH

Before his debut for Northamptonshire, Prithvi played a practice match as well. The Delhi Capitals (DC) opener scored a thundering 39-ball 65 runs.

Prithvi Shaw bizarre dismissal in his debut match in Royal London One Day Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Under-19 Indian team World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw made his debut for English county side Northamptonshire in the English domestic Royal London One Day Cup 2023. His debut innings eventually ended on a bizarre note when he missed the bouncer of Gloucestershire pacer Paul van Meekeren and got hit-wicket.

The Indian batter Prithvi Shaw opened the innings against Gloucestershire, and during his stay in crease Shaw looked in great touch as he slammed two boundaries and one six in his debut innings for Northamptonshire.

The Indian opener was batting on 34 runs when he failed to handle the bouncer of Paul van Meekeren and ended up falling on the stumps and his stay came to an end in the 16th over.

HIT WICKET!!!! 🚀 Paul van Meekeren with a fierce bumper that wipes out Prithvi Shaw who kicks his stumps on the way down. What a delivery! Shaw goes for 34. Northants 54/6.#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/EMYD30j3vy — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 4, 2023

Earlier, the right-handed batter had said that the county stint will be helpful for him to regain his confidence.

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now,” Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

Notably, Prithvi has not appeared in the Indian jersey since July 2021, when he was part of a second-string Indian side for the tour of Sri Lanka.

