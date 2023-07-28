Home

Not having a strong batter at the No 4 slot was one of India's failings in the 2019 World Cup, and four years down the line the team could be troubled by the very same issue as Shreyas has been recuperating from an injury.

RP Singh Wants Suryakumar Yadav To Bat At No 4 For India During World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, Jul 28: With Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion in the ODI World Cup squad hangs loose, former Indian fast bowler RP Singh feels star batter Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No. 4 position during the World Cup, later this year in India.

Trending Now

But Suryakumar, so far, has not been able to replicate his T20I prowess in ODI cricket, and he has gone without a fifty in the last 16 matches.

However, RP Singh said ruling out the option of Suryakumar would be naive.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a good option for No 4, along with Shreyas (Iyer), provided he is fit. But if you are looking at him even as a backup option, it is important to give him game-time and he is certainly a good pick,” said RP Singh during an interaction organised by Jio Cinema.

“Suryakumar is yet to make his mark in one-day cricket but the way he is batting, and the kind of batter that he is, he can be a good option for No 4 or 5,” he said.

“You must always have backup options heading into major tournaments. His current form in T20 cricket has been very good, one-day format is different because you have (to face) more number of balls. Due to that, he will have to change his game-plan a bit,” he said.

The former left-arm fast bowler highlighted the fact that India do not have many options to pick from for the No 4 slot.

“He is an experienced player, it is about that one click — how many games he takes to make one big score. Once that happens, he will not face any such issues. Anyway, how many options does the team even have for No 4?,” he said.

RP Singh said pacer Umran Malik will have to improve his skills as a bowler as speed alone cannot be his weapon, adding that he is one of the bowlers in fray to play in the World Cup.

“You have a good number of matches before the World Cup. He can get 5-6 games in the Asia Cup, and three more matches (against Australia). Umran has the advantage of pace. But the issue with him is the skill — his deliveries do not move much,” RP Singh said.

“In international cricket, speed alone cannot be the only weapon. You have to make a game-plan as well, and that is something he is not learning as quickly as he should. He also concedes a lot of runs. But he seems to be in the loop for the World Cup because he has the pace.” .

“But he should also get game-time. You cannot have someone playing one match and then sitting out for two. If you think Umran is a long-term option then he has to be polished accordingly,” said RP Singh.

RP Singh welcomed the prospect of Jasprit Bumrah returning to international cricket.

The pace spearhead may return during the upcoming Ireland tour, and RP Singh said it is crucial for him to get as many matches under his belt as possible.

“For Bumrah, getting some games under his belt on the Ireland tour and in the Asia Cup will be better in the context of playing in the World Cup. When you are returning from an injury layoff, the body and the mind need time to adjust and you need to play some matches for that,” he said.

Given that Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the World Cup and KL Rahul still far away from being match-fit, RP Singh placed Ishan Kishan as an option for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.

“I think the Indian team is looking at Ishan Kishan as the second wicketkeeping option. He got game time in the first ODI (against West Indies), so that he can play some balls and make some runs to remain confident, in case KL Rahul is not available,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

