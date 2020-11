Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Royal Parma CC vs Bergamo United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RPCC vs BUCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: In the much-awaited semifinal battle of ECS T10 – Rome on super Sunday, Bergamo United CC will square off against Royal Parma CC at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 – Rome RPCC vs BUCC match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – November 8. A total of 27 matches will be played in the series. The teams taking part in the league are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Bergamo United CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC, and Venezia CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Royal Parma CC vs Bergamo United CC will take place at 1.15 PM IST – November 8, Sunday.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

RPCC vs BUCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mubashir Amin, Mehmoor Javed

Batsmen: Hardeep Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid

All-rounders: Rajmani Singh (C), Attiq Ur Rehman, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Faisal Muhammad (VC), Ahsan Akram, Jabrar Afzal

RPCC vs BUCC Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma CC: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed.

Bergamo United CC: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Umair Baig, Ahtasham Javaid.

RPCC vs BUCC Squads

Royal Parma Cricket Club (RPCC): Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.

Bergamo United Cricket Club (BUCC): Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

