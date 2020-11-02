Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the first match of ECS T10 – Rome on magnificent Monday, Kingsgrove Milan CC will square off against Royal Parma CC in the tournament opener at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 – Rome RPCC vs MKCC match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – November 2. Given that this is the first game of the tournament, the pitch and the other factors will be largely unknown for both the sides. Both the teams would be looking to start their campaigns with a victory. A tournament as packed as this can take a toll on the players and thus starting off well is extremely crucial.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Royal Parma CC vs Kingsgrove Milan CC will take place at 1.15 PM IST – November 2, Monday.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

RPCC vs MKCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sukhraj Singh

Batsmen: Ali Usman, Sami Ullah, Hardeep Singh

All-rounders: Zahid Cheema (C), Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehboob Ahmed

Bowlers: Gohar Nisar, Rajmani Singh (VC), Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo

RPCC vs MKCC Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma CC: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed.

Kingsgrove Milan CC: Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Ali Usman, Zahid Hussain, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Michele Batista, Gohar Nisar, Sami Ullah, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin.

RPCC vs MKCC Squads

Royal Parma Cricket Club (RPCC): Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh.

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club (MKCC): Bentota Baduge Joy Lenin, Zahid Hussain, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Sansala Sonal Perera, Sami Ullah, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Michele Batista, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Haseeb Hamid, Hanain Hamid, Gohar Nisar, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza.

