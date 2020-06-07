Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Rapid Vienna vs SK Sturm Graz Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RPD vs GRZ at Allianz Stadion: In an exciting Austrian Bundesliga relegation encounter on Sunday, Rapid Vienna will take on SK Sturm Graz at the Allianz Stadion. Rapid Vienna are currently occupying the fourth position in the league with 20 points on board, having won 11, drawn seven and have lost five games.

Whereas, Sturm Graz are at sith spot with 16 points on board. They have won nine games, drawn five and lost nine in the season so far. Both clubs will be eager to get maximum points here in order to climb higher up the league table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Rapid Vienna and SK Sturm Graz will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Allianz Stadion

My Dream11 Team

GK: J Siebenhandl

DEF: L Spendlhofer, M Ullmann, M Hofmann

MID: P Huspek, O Kiterishvili, S Schwab, T Murg

ST: B Belaj (VC), C Knasmullner, T Fountas (C)

RPD vs GRZ Probable Playing XIs

Rapid Vienna: Richard Strebinger, Srdjan Grahovac, Filip Stojkovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Christopher Dibon, Mario Sonnleitner, Maximilian Ullmann, Dejan Petrovic, Dejan Ljubicic, Kelvin Arase, Christoph Knasmullner.

SK Sturm Graz: Jorg Siebenhandl, Emanuel Sakic, Vincent Trummer, Anastasios Avlonitis, Lukas Spendlhofer, Juan Dominguez, Otar Kiteishvili, Ivan Ljubic, Philipp Huspek, Thorsten Rocher, Bekim Balaj.

RPD vs GRZ Dream11

Rapid Vienna: Tobias Knoflach, Paul Gartler, Richard Strebinger, Stephan Auer, Maximilian Ullmann, Mario Sonnleitner, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Christopher Dibon, Mateo Barac, Filip Stojkovic, Dejan Petrovic, Philipp Schobesberger, Melih Ibrahimoglu, Stefan Schwab, Dalibor Velimirovic, Lion Schuster, Dejan Ljubicic, Srdjan Grahovac, Tamas Szanto, Nicholas Wunsch, Kelvin Arase, Thorsten Schick, Thomas Murg, Christoph Knasmullner, Yusuf Demir, Taxiarchis Fountas, Ercan Kara, Koya Kitagawa

SK Sturm Graz: Jorg Siebenhandl, Tobias Schutzenauer, Christopher Giuliani, Lukas Spendlhofer, Anastasios Avlonitis, Isaac Donkor, Florian Ferk, Niklas Geyrhofer, Thomas Schrammel, Vincent Trummer, Emanuel Sakic, Ivan Ljubic, Juan Dominguez, Lukas Jager, Tobias Koch, Christoph Leitgeb, Stefan Hierlander, Philipp Huspek, Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishvili, Dardan Shabanhaxhaj, Winfred Amoah, Thorsten Rocher, Kiril Despodov, Bekim Balaj, Kevin Friesenbichler

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RPD Dream11 Team/ GRZ Dream11 Team/ Rapid Vienna Dream11 Team/ SK Sturm Graz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.