Home

Sports

RR IPL Schedule 2024: Rajasthan Royals, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

RR IPL Schedule 2024: Rajasthan Royals, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Here is the complete schedule of Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR IPL Schedule 2024: Rajasthan Royals would like to get their hand on their second IPL title. They would start their campaign for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024 from 24 March against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. They will play their second match against Delhi Capitals on in Jaipur, on 28th March. Their third game will be against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, on 1 April. Their fourth and final game as per the first 15 days’ schedule will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore, on 6 April.

Trending Now

Rajasthan is a balanced side and they made themselves more formidable by adding the likes of Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the squad during the IPL 2024 Auction.

You may like to read

List of Players Bought By Rajasthan Royals In IPL Auction 2024

Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.80 crore), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Rs. 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (Rs. 20 lakh), Nandre Burger (Rs. 50 lakh).

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Full Squad

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.