Steve Smith – who was hit in England prior to the IPL and missed the three ODIs – has cleared the concussion test on Monday and in all probability feature in the Rajasthan Royals opener against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Head coach of the Royals Andrew McDonald said about it in the press conference on Monday.

"Fantastic news that Steve is available. It's fantastic especially on the back of some setbacks back in the UK. It's obviously great to have your skipper available for the first game as I've said before we are in really good hands. In terms of the rest of the squad, we couldn't be happier with their preparation. We've got what we needed, having been here nice and early to get our preparation going on the back of the long lay-off," McDonald said in a RR press release.

Claiming that the squad has all their bases covered, McDonald also said that the Royals have depth in their squad. He also added that CSK will have their noses in front ahead of the tie because they have won one match already.

“We have got the bases covered and have some really good depth in the squad and really looking forward to seeing what it looks like in a real competitive match against CSK. They had a fantastic first game, they’re one game into the tournament which is a slight advantage when you come out against the team that’s already played and performed. So, we’ll definitely have our work cut out and really looking forward to what our guys can bring to the table and we’re really excited about what the journey presents,” he added.

STEVE SMITH ROLE

Smith – who is one of the finest batsmen in the world – will have to deliver if the franchisee wants to do well in the league.