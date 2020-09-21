RR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 4 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RR vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings made history when they became the first two teams to make the final of IPL back in 2008. Then, RR, in a fairytale fashion, prevailed over CSK to become the inaugural champions. Since then, a lot has happened. CSK have won the title thrice, have made the playoffs/semifinals every season they were part of and in between were suspended for two seasons as well. RR though followed a downward trajectory – the only thing that they have in common with CSK since is the two-year ban from IPL. They have thrice made the playoffs but that’s as far as they have made since 2008. Last season, they narrowly avoided the wooden spoon with Royal Challengers Bangalore finishing eighth. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Pandey Falls; Chahal Helps RCB to Break Dangerous SRH Stand

CSK have started the season well, beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. RR will be playing their first match of IPL 2020. CSK have the edge. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner Run Out in The Unluckiest Way Ever

Match Toss Time: The toss between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for the fourth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 15 Between Ranchi Raiders And Dumka Daredevils Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 9:30 AM IST Tuesday September 22

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Shane Watson (captain), Sanju Samson (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, David Miller

RR vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wl), Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi

