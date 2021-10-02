RR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RR vs CSK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL – match 47 of IPL 2021 – Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for IPL 2021 play-offs. Three-time champions CSK would look to ensure that the momentum remain intact while playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. With eight points from 11 games, RR are placed second from bottom in the eight-team table and a loss on Saturday will end their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. The equation is simple for RR — win the remaining three games handsomely and stay in contention for the fourth play-off spot. But it would be easier said than done as in CSK, a formidable opponent awaits them first up against whom they lost by 38 runs in the first leg of the tournament in Chennai. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs CSK Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Jump to Fifth Spot After Win Over Kolkata; KL Rahul Reclaims Orange Cap

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shahrukh Khan Finishes it Off in Style as Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS: KL Rahul, Pacers Guide Punjab Kings to Crucial 5-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Ewin Lewis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mahipal Lomror, Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya.

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur.

RR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(WK)(C), Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK)(C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

RR vs CSK Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(WK)(C), Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat(WK), Glenn Phillips.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK)(C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Imran Tahir, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Harishankar Reddy.