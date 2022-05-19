RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday. A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish. Also Read - IPL 2022: Livid Matthew Wade Reacts After Controversial Dismissal As Virat Kohli Consoles Him | Picture Goes Viral

In fact a win will ensure a top-two finish for Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251. In this backdrop, Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be ‘party poopers’ in their final game Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match 67 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 65 toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne stadium

RR vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana

RR vs CSK Dream XI Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Devon Conway, Devdutt Padikkal, Moeen Ali, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Santner, Yuzvendra Chahal (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Prasidh Krishna

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.